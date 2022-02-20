DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police continue their search for a suspect after a drive-by shooting downtown sent three people to the hospital. “It started with a fight somewhere at a business at Court avenue. We aren’t sure which bar yet,” said DMPD sergeant Paul Parizek.

Police were sent to the 100 block of Water Street shortly after 2 am Sunday on the report of multiple gun shots. When officers arrived they found an adult female suffering from a gun shot wound. Around the same time police showed up to help the woman two additional adult males, both shooting victims, checked themselves into Mercy hospital.

Witnesses say someone opened fire from a moving vehicle and shot two of the victims. One individual returned fire and struck one person inside the moving vehicle.

All three victims are being treated with non-life threatening injuries. “Gunfire in our neighborhoods is a symptom of a greater problem in our community. It’s not something we can just throw a hundred cops at,” said Parizek. He added, “We need to start figuring out as a community why people are choosing guns as a solution to their problems because it’s just gonna get worse.”

Police say both parties involved knew eachother and this was not a random act of violence. The case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.