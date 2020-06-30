Three East Coast States Now Require Quarantine for Residents Who Visit Iowa

Iowa — Three east coast states now require any of their residents who’ve traveled to Iowa to quarantine for two weeks due the spread of coronavirus.

Public health departments in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York all released identical guidance on Monday requiring quarantine for residents who’ve traveled to 16 states including Iowa. The guidance requires a travel restriction to any state that has “a positive (COVID-19) test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.”

These are the 16 states that fall into that category, according to public health officials:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Iowa has seen a slight increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the last seven days after weeks of decline, according the state’s coronavirus website.

Positive Cases in Iowa

712 Iowans have died from COVID-19. Nearly 29,000 Iowans have tested positive.