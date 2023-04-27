MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Three people are now displaced after a large fire destroyed their home Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:31 p.m. firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1100 block of Highland Acres Road. According to the Marshalltown Fire Department, the fire was reported by a neighbor who was mowing his lawn.

When firefighters arrived they found the attached garage of the single story home engulfed in flames. No injuries occurred during the fire.

The three residents living at the home are now displaced, but are being supported, the fire department said.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the garage, but are continuing to investigate what caused the fire.