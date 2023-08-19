DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people have been charged after allegedly stealing money from a lemonade stand run by two kids and fleeing in a stolen vehicle on Friday.

According to Des Moines Police a detective had stopped for a glass of lemonade at a lemonade stand run by two boys near the fairgrounds at around 1 p.m. As the detective approached the stand he witnessed three individuals pull up to the stand in a car and saw them steal the children’s money before they fled the scene, police said.

A short time later detectives found the vehicle parked and the three suspects inside. Fahd Eissa Ishag Ibrahim, 20, and two minors were taken into custody, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, Eissa Ishag Ibrahim told the two minors to steal the money from the lemonade stand.

Police learned that the car the suspects were in was stolen and detectives recovered a stolen handgun that one of the suspects had dropped while running from the scene, police said.

Eissa Ishag Ibrahim has been charged with second degree theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and interference with official acts. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on August 29.