Three Arrests Made in July 2nd Shooting Investigation in Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa — Three people are now facing charges for a shooting that has left a Des Moines man in critical condition for weeks.

Police say the victim was shot in the 3100 block of Twana Drive just after midnight on July 2nd. He the drove himself to MercyOne Hospital. Police say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He remains in critical condition.

On Thursday three arrests were announced in the case:

-Maung Gyi, 17, Attempted Murder and First Degree Robbery

-Hpoe Reh, 20, First Degree Robbery

-Lu Pwe Moo, 16, First Degree Robbery

Police say the three suspects planned the attack. The victim’s name has not been released.