Thousands Seek Open Air Shopping During Iowa’s Tax Free Weekend

ALTOONA, Iowa — With school just around the corner, the clock is ticking to make sure students are dressed and equipped for class.

“She grew two, three inches,” said Ashley Jurey, a mother of two visiting from Waverly, Nebraska. “They both outgrew everything they had from last year.”

Hundreds of people lined up to score some extra savings during Iowa’s Tax Free Weekend at the Outlets of Des Moines.

“It’s very exciting, just because with the several months that we were closed, we didn’t see anybody out here and it was just kind of a ghost town, just very weird,” says Alyssa Knudsen, marketing director at the Outlets of Des Moines. “It’s very cool to have crowds out and people enjoying the shopping and taking advantage of the savings.”

This year’s shopping season is a bit different. Added pandemic precautions mean occupancy restrictions inside stores and lines outside.

“They’re long, but I’ll wait in them,” said self-proclaimed shopaholic Autumn Deronde of Oskaloosa.

“We waited in line for 20 minutes at Under Armour, but otherwise we’re trying to hit up stores that don’t have a lot of lines, as long as we like the things inside,” added Jurey.

“This is one of our bigger weekends, so [stores] will have plenty of inventory that people can take advantage of and extra staffing, extra cleaning just because of COVID and all the restrictions. So they’re taking some different precautions than normal,” said Knudsen.

But these shoppers did not think twice about cashing in on the deals.

“No, I’ve been here like three different times in the last two weeks,” said Deronde.

“Not at all. I am a person that likes a good deal. So tax free weekend and sales on top of sales, we just brought our masks, knew we had to wear them, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Jurey.

Many customers say the open air facility makes them more comfortable.

“That does help. I have not been into a shopping mall whatsoever but I’m not really an avid face mask wearer either. So many I should be more scared,” added Deronde’s mother, Sara Key, who was brought along for a day of deals.

“We’re from two hours away from here. This is the first time I’ve been in Des Moines since March, right before the pandemic hit,” said Dawn Mentzer from Early. “I feel completely safe because everybody’s got their mask on and keeping their distance and hand sanitizer is everywhere. So it’s been great.”

Tax Free Weekend applies to clothing and footwear items under $100 each. The shopping holiday continues through Saturday.