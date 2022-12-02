DES MOINES, Iowa — Cars lined up at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday morning as the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms gave away 5,000 free 5-pound pork loins as part of “Operation Christmas Meal.”

Gates opened around 5 a.m. but workers said cars started lining up around 1:30 a.m. The drive-thru giveaway ended at 8 a.m.

In addition to the 5,000 pork loins handed out Friday in Des Moines, the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms will hand out an additional 13,000 pork loins in similar giveaways across the state through Dec. 15.