Thousands Lie Down in Silence Demanding Action on Racial Injustices

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands laid down in front of Des Moines City Hall for the same 8 minutes and 46 seconds that a Minneapolis police officer held a knee on George Floyd’s neck.

“It has resonated in our souls that there’s something wrong with America,” said protest organizer Justyn Lewis of Des Moines.

Iowa protesters pushed for systemic change in the wake of Floyd’s death and organized a solidarity march in downtown Des Moines from Wells Fargo Arena to City Hall.

Lewis said, “A lot of Anglo-white Americans are waking up to that and they want to join in and they want change and so we welcome you guys here we are thankful that you are here. Let’s march together for some real change.”

Peaceful demands for change echoed through the streets and across the Grand Avenue bridge. Also piercing the air was a firm demand for an anti-racial profiling ordinance within the city.

“We are going to monitor what our leadership is doing, and if that doesn’t help, we are going to call on the corporations and more organizations and get serious change, but we are going to do it in a nonviolent and peaceful way,” Lewis said.

The protesters showed pain, passion and power. “We’ve never actually attained full rights and accessibility of the American dream,” said protester Teresa Zilk.

Marches across the country are drawing comparisons to another pivotal moment in the fight for racial justice: the march on Selma led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965. “Call out racism and injustice when you see it. That is the point of all of this,” said protester Billy Weathers.

Dr. King’s words over 50 years ago ring true when he said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Zilk said, “This is the moment to do it. There’s not a moment to waste and not a moment to wait.”

The protests concluded with speakers outside of the Capitol that included youth organizers, activists and community leaders.