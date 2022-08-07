DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines were left without power after a storm rolled through on Sunday night.

The storm hit the metro around 6 p.m. with reports of strong winds. Though the metro needed the rain, the wind speeds resulted in lots of broken trees and downed power lines.

According to the MidAmerican Energy website over 5,000 customers experienced power outages across the city.

The Des Moines Police Department shared in a Tweet that officers were responding to several downed power lines while also responding to flash flooding in the streets. The department said to call 911 if you see a downed power line, but do not go near it.