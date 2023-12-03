DES MOINES, Iowa- Thousands of people came out for the last day of the 8th annual Christkindlemarket at Principal Park on Sunday.

The German-inspired Christmas market started on Thursday and showcased European culture through foods, beverages, and crafts.

TheFestival Director, Suzanne Hull, said that they likely topped their number of attendees from last year, which was 70,000 people.

There were over 40 vendors at the market. One vendor was DamonLayne Woodworking.

Damon Argabright showcased his homemade woodworks. This was his seventh time attending the Christkindlmarket. He said that every year more people come out to the market.

Another vendor that attended the market was Rusty Star Alpacas.

Aron and Kari Shultz have an alpaca farm in Winterset, Iowa. They create products out of alpaca fur. These include socks, hats, dryer balls, and even an alpaca teddy bear.

They collaborated with Twisted Sunset Sisters, a fiber mill based in Perry, Iowa. Twisted Sunset Sisters would create yarn out of the alpaca fur from Rusty Star Alpacas, which allows the Shultzes to create their clothing products.

Their two stands were located next to each other. Ellen Hartsack who is one of the owners of Twisted Sunset Sisters demonstrated how to use a fiber loom during the market.

Besides fiber loom demonstrations, there were also tinsmithing demonstrations by Dakota Tinworks.

Karl Schmidt was a vendor at the Christkindlemarket since it started. Each year he sells tinworks and puts on demonstrations showing attendees how the antique tools work.

The next Christkindlemarket is already scheduled for December 5th to December 8th next year.