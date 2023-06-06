PLEASANT HILL, IOWA — The metro’s only Monday farmers market started its season this week in Pleasant Hill.

It filled the parking lot on the north side of the Berean Church on East University with 41 vendors–the most they’ve ever had.

There were as many crafts and canned goods for sale as there were plants and produce, but that’s by design.

The Pleasant Hill market requires all goods to be grown and produced here in Iowa. Nothing comes from other states or from auctions.

“One thing about our market that we try to tell our customers all the time: ‘our produce grows as Iowa produces,'” says Kevin Umphress, who coordinates the market for the Berean Church. “And so the first part of the season things are a little lower, you have a lot of greens right now, you have a lot of radishes and carrots, but as things warm up and we get further into the (growing) season we’ll have our corn and our melons and everything else we grow here in Iowa.”

From here until fall you can find a central Iowa farmers market every day of the week, and on some days you’ll find three or four.

Johnston, Beaverdale and the Capitol Complex run theirs on Tuesdays.

Wednesdays you’ll find them in Waukee and Bondurant.

Valley Junction’s is on Thursday evenings.

There are two on Friday in Dallas Center and Norwalk.

Saturday has more than just the Downtown Farmers Market (also Grimes and Indianola).

And there’s even a market on Sunday out in Maxwell.