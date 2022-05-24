(NBC) — The series finale of “This Is Us” airs Tuesday on NBC, it will be the last visit viewers will have with the beloved Pearson family.

“We’ve really been grateful the audience has been around six years on the whole journey with us,” said Milo Ventimiglia who stars as family patriarch Jack Pearson.

Ventimiglia was among several cast members who gathered earlier in Los Angeles for some tears and even a few laughs at a special screening of the finale

“As humans, I think we always want more, that’s just sort of how it goes,” said Chrissy Metz, known to fans as Kate Pearson, daughter of Jack and matriarch Rebecca. “But I think it’s really important to go out with a bang and not a thud.”

Last week’s episode saw the passing of Rebecca, played by Mandy Moore. However, the finale is not just a celebration of one character, but rather an entire family that viewers pulled into their hearts.

“Now, the bubble is gonna burst and everyone’s gonna go back to their regular lives and move on to their next chapter,” said Moore.

But Tuesday’s episode resonates for the cast.

“Every actor has given what they’ve given, one-hundred percent from the very beginning,” said Justin Hartley, whose character, Kevin Pearson, has experienced dramatic life changes since the series premiered.

They are creating life lessons learned.

“About how to be a better husband, a better brother, a better friend. Father now,” said Chris Sullivan who plays Kate’s first husband Toby.

“Just stay in the moment, just stay in the moment from this point on, every day,” added Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Pearson, daughter-in-law, Beth.

On this particular day, moments with the Pearsons’ are about to pass.

“To know that something shall live in perpetuity that was really special, that touched people,” concluded Sterling K. Brown, who stars as Randall Pearson, member of the “Big Three” siblings with Kate and Kevin. “It can’t help but make you feel good.”

Even if fans have to keep the tissues handy.

The series finale for “This Is Us” airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. preceded by the season finale of “Young Rock” at 7:00 p.m. and followed by the season finale of “New Amsterdam” at 9:00 p.m.