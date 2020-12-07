‘This Is the Middle Finger,’ State Party Chair Calls Candidate’s Appeal to D.C.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One candidate’s refusal to concede defeat is o.k., another candidate’s method to fight her six-vote loss in Iowa is not, according to Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann. Kauffman said President Donald Trump still has options to fight his nearly seven-million vote re-election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump’s legal team has lost dozens of decisions in court so far to try to prove the president’s allegations that widespread voter fraud cost him victory.

Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidate Rita Hart, a former state senator from Wheatland, is appealing to a U.S. House committee to review her six-vote reported defeat instead of utilizing a process in the state. Kaufmann called Hart’s approach “literally ridiculous.”

Kaufmann committed to working with Iowa Democrats on trying to keep the state’s caucuses first in 2024. That could be a struggle after a phone app failed to deliver timely results on caucus night for Democrats. Biden also finished a distant fourth in the state before improving elsewhere to win the nomination.

Two decades ago, Republican presidential candidate Lamar Alexander, a former governor of Tennessee, urged Iowans to “remember your ABC’s.” Alexander and signature plaid shirt finished third in the 1996 Republican caucuses.

West Des Moines United Methodist Church each Monday recognizes the Iowans who died during the previous week of COVID-19. Volunteers ring the church’s bell once for each person who has passed away.

This week’s Insiders Quick 6: 1. What will help nearly 1 in 3 Iowa nursing homes that have had confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. 2. Can vaccine availability become more reliable that affordable testing? 3. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s suggest for the nation’s next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. 4. At least three Iowans have been mentioned for top jobs in the Biden administration. 5. What happens in Congress fails to pass another virus aid package? 6. Harrison County in far western Iowa showed the rest of the state how to turn out on election day. Here’s the full list of election turnout for each county.