Things to Keep in Mind Before Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa – All adult Iowans will soon be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Reynolds plans to open up eligibility on April 5.

Demand will still outweigh supply, but there are some things to keep in mind ahead of your appointment.

Doctors say there’s really no preparation needed, they are recommending people avoid taking any painkillers before getting the shot.

“We really don’t know what impact, if any, those medicines might have on the immune response and the antibody response from the vaccine,” Dr. Stephen Rinderknecht, chair of UnityPoint Clinic Vaccine Oversight Committee, said. “They probably have none, but being cautious about it. It’s better just not to do that. Now if someone were to need those medicines later because of some sore muscles, headache, fever, it’s certainly fine to take those medicines after the vaccine is given, if needed.”

Dr. Rinderknecht said people are able to take any prescribed medications before the shot. Contact your doctor if you have any specific questions on that.

Dr. Nicole Gilg Gachiani is the chief physician quality officer at Broadlawns Medical Center. She said people should also be mindful of when they receive other vaccines.

“We recommend that you wait two weeks after having received previous vaccine and then wait two weeks after the vaccine,” Dr. Gilg Gachiani said. “And that’s more just because these vaccines are new, and we want to make sure that we are getting all the information so that we can continue to reassure the public that these are safe vaccines. So it’s more to know that if somebody has a reaction we can pinpoint more clearly was it due to this vaccine or was it due to something else.”

The doctors say people should not worry about which vaccine they receive as research shows all three are very effective in preventing severe illness and death. They stress when people have the chance to get a shot, they should take it.

“This should be a typical day for you, but in a way it should be one to celebrate,” Dr. Rinderknecht said. “It’s a milestone that hopefully a lot of people will take advantage of because it’s the only way we’re going to get through this.”

Doctors also say it couldn’t hurt to be hydrated and get a good night’s rest before the shot.

For more information on the vaccine and how to get one in Iowa check out https://vaccinate.iowa.gov/.