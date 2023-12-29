DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether you’re going to party the night and year away or plan to be in bed by 8 p.m. there’s something for you to do to celebrate the New Year. Here’s a list of some of the events taking place around the metro.

Adult Events

New Year’s Eve Party at Smash Park

What: Celebrate the New Year at Smash Park. There will be live music from Damon Dotson and free jello shots all night.

When: Event lasts from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. with live music starting at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Smash Park in West Des Moines

Tickets: There is no registration required and no registration fee. Smash Park is offering special VIP Packages that can be purchased on their website.

Countdown to 2024 at Prairie Meadows

What: All weekend long you can celebrate the New Year at Prairie Meadows Casino. Special activities will be held on Saturday with the main celebration on Sunday. There will be an ice sculpture, cash drawings, live music, and more.

When: Times vary throughout Saturday and Sunday. For a detailed list of activities and when they begin, click here.

Where: Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona.

Tickets: None.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Dave and Buster’s

What: Gather a group of friends and celebrate at Dave and Buster’s. Guests will have unlimited video game play, special entertainment, food, and two drink tickets.

When: The event starts at 9 p.m.

Where: Dave and Buster’s in West Des Moines.

Tickets: Tickets start at $82.04 and can be purchased online.

Get nostalgic while celebrating the New Year

What: Ring in the New Year with music videos from the mid-90s to early 2000s. Guests can vote on the best music video while enjoying all Up-Down has to offer. There will also be a balloon drop and free champagne at midnight.

When: Sunday starting at 7 p.m.

Where: Up-Down Arcade Bar in Des Moines

Tickets: None.

New Year’s Eve Bash

What: Experience live music with DJ Jaide Knight, duckpin bowling, arcade games, midnight champagne toast, and more at Backpocket Pin & Pixel.

When: Sunday starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Backpocket Pin & Pixel in Johnston.

Tickets: None.

Family Friendly Events

Science Center of Iowa Noon Year’s Eve.

What: This event is for the kiddos. The Science Center will have all kinds of activities and experiences leading up to their balloon drop at noon.

When: Event lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the balloon drop at noon.

Where: Science Center of Iowa in Des Moines

Tickets: This event is included with general admission. Tickets are limited.

Des Moines Children’s Museum’s New Year’s Eve at Noon

What: Toast to the New Year with apple juice with your kids. There will be treats and multiple activities – including a beach ball drop. All regular exhibits will also be open.

When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. , with the ball drop at noon.

Where: Des Moines Children’s Museum in West Des Moines

Tickets: Tickets are $10 for ages 1 to 10 and free for infants, adults, and members.

Family New Years Celebration at D&B

What: Ring in the New Year with the family at Dave and Buster’s. Partiers can enjoy an appetizer banquet, unlimited soda, coffee, and tea, a Ginger Ale toast with video countdown, and more.

When: Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Dave and Buster’s in West Des Moines

Tickets: Tickets are $54.45 and can be purchased online.

Skate South New Year’s Eve Celebration

What: Spend the afternoon rolling around Skate South with the family. There will be games, prizes, and a special balloon drop

When: Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Skate South in Des Moines.

Tickets: Admission is $10.98 plus tax. Skate rental is extra if needed.