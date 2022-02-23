DES MOINES, IOWA — A bill which expands the capacity of Iowa daycare providers passed through the Iowa Senate on Monday, but not without opposition from some actual daycare administrators.

The maximum ratio proposed by the bill would grow to one caregiver for every seven two-year-olds and one caregiver for every ten three-year-olds.

Karen Newcomb, who owns All Star Daycare and Preschool in Des Moines, worries that her industry does not have the caregivers required to keep up with the proposed ratio.

“In the last two years, we have had more and more problems with staffing,” Newcomb said. “The biggest issue is getting people to work and to stay.”

Newcomb’s facility currently has 55 children, and the building could hold up to 75. However, she says she does not have the staff now to care for 75 children, which she said will likely remain unchanged with the level of wages and benefits she can afford to pay.

“We appreciate the the Governor and the legislators taking time to work on it, but I think they need to see if from our side,” said Newcomb. “I think what they are trying to do is get everyone back to work and worrying about the economy, but not the future and the safety of the kids that we are caring for.”

The senate Bill will now head to the Iowa House of Representatives, where a bill with the same ratios has passed through committee.