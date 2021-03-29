These Iowa Counties Offer Vaccinations for All Adults Before Governor’s April 5 Goal

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds set Monday, April 5, for the start of an expanded process where adults can receive one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, but some county health departments are starting the process earlier.

Most Iowa adults are already available for a vaccination since the governor previously expanded availability to those with any of about two dozen chronic health conditions.

(A reminder: You don’t have to get vaccinated in the county in which you live. But health departments recommend that if you receive vaccinations that require two doses (Pfizer and Moderna), that you receive both at from the same provider. Making appointments in different counties can make it more difficult for providers to plan and to allocate their limited vaccine supply accurately).

Here are the counties that WHO 13 has confirmed will begin vaccinating before April 5: