Theresa Greenfield Leads Joni Ernst By 12 Points in New Poll of Iowa Voters

IOWA — The latest poll of Iowa voters shows Senator Joni Ernst is trailing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield by double digits just over a month before Election Day.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll shows Greenfield is leading Ernst 51% to 39%, a 12 point lead, as the campaigns head into October.

The poll found support for Greenfield across the board. She lead among men by 6% and with women by 17%.

Ernst is running for re-election for the first time. She beat Democrat Bruce Braley in 2014 by 7% on Election Day.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

