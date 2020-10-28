Theresa Greenfield Leads Ernst by Six Points in New Iowa Poll

IOWA — Challenger Theresa Greenfield, a property management executive and Democratic nominee, holds a six-point lead over incumbent U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a first-term Republican, in the latest poll of Iowa voters released less than a week before the election.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll shows Greenfield leading Ernst 51%-45% six days before Election Day. Greenfield leads Ernst among both women (52%-44%) and men (50%-47%).

Greenfield is the top crossover candidate between political parties, as well. Greenfield found support among 12% of Republicans. Ernst was supported by 9% of of Democrats. Among voters who don’t identify with either major political party, Greenfield leads 51%-42%.

No U.S. Senator in Iowa has lost re-election since 1984 when freshman Republican Senator Roger Jepsen lost to Tom Harkin, a Democratic member of Congress.

The October Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll was conducted from October 21st-24th, 2020. 693 Iowans were interviewed by cell phone and landline. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 4.0%.

The poll also showed former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, leading President Donald Trump, a Republican, 50%-46%.

See all previous polls here.