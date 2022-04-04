“April showers bring May flowers.” We’ve all heard that saying and we’ll need some rain this month to keep drought conditions from getting worse in Iowa. This week central Iowa has several rain chances, but they don’t look to amount to a lot of rain with most seeing less than a half-inch of accumulation by Friday morning.

Tuesday

Cloud cover will clear through most of the overnight, resulting in temperatures in the upper 30s for early Tuesday. A warm front will bring more cloud cover and temps in the upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Most of the morning will be dry with rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Most showers will be light to moderate but a couple of thunderstorms will be possible. This is when most of this week’s rain will fall.

Western Iowa will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain with eastern Iowa seeing up to three-tenths of an inch by Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Similar to Tuesday, Wednesday morning will be dry with temperatures in the upper 30s with breezy winds out of the west. The same low that brought rain on Tuesday, will also bring rain to Iowa on Wednesday. The low will wrap around with additional rain showers moving in during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. After sunset, there may also be a few snow showers in northern Iowa

Spotty rain showers/drizzle are expected Wednesday

Little rain accumulation is expected with showers on Wednesday. Because most of the time this will be a drizzle/very light rain, less than a tenth of an inch of additional accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be in the 40s through most of the day

Thursday

The same system will hang around through Thursday allowing it to completely wrap around once more. Some light snow is possible early Thursday with most seeing little to no accumulation. Any snow will change to light rain as the sun rises with additional accumulation under a tenth of an inch. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of the day.

The system looks to exit the Midwest on Friday bringing a warm up for the weekend. Friday will still be in the lower 40s, but the weekend looks to return to the 50s and 60s.