IOWA — Despite a much cooler week across central Iowa, severe storm chances have returned. The first chance will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, with the second chance Thursday night into Friday morning.

1st chance: Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning

The Storm Prediction Center shows a level 2 (slight) risk out of 5 over western and southwestern Iowa including places like Guthrie Center, Stuart, Winterset, Creston, and Lamoni. This is where scattered strong to severe storms are possible. Threats include large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain.

A level 1 (marginal) risk out of 5 is in place for places like Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Ames, Des Moines, Newton, Oskaloosa, and Ottumwa. This is where isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Threats include large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain.

Tuesday

Tuesday will start off dry with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s during the morning commute. Scattered showers are possible in the late morning and early afternoon and highs will climb into the upper 70s.

Storm Path shows scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Thunderstorm activity will increase late Tuesday into Wednesday morning with some severe storms possible during the overnight. The main threats will be

2nd chance: Thursday night into Friday morning

When the chance for severe weather is beyond 3 days out, the Storm Prediction Center highlights an area with either a 15% or 30% chance of experiencing severe weather.

The Day 4 outlook (covering Thursday morning-Friday morning) from the Storm Prediction Center shows a 15% chance of severe weather stretching from eastern South Dakota and Nebraska to eastern Michigan, which includes large portions of Iowa and Minnesota.

What we know The general target area for strong to severe storms includes most of Iowa.

The best chance for storms look to start in the evening Thursday and last into Friday morning. What we don’t know yet The exact placement of where storms will be

What threats to expect

When exactly to expect storms to arrive in Iowa

As details iron out over the next couple days, we’ll get a better idea of when storms will begin to form on Thursday and how long storms will last. Until then you can find our latest weather forecast at www.who13.com/weather.