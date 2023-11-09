ELDORA, IOWA — A licensed therapist hired to work with at-risk residents at the Iowa State Training School for Boys in Eldora has been fired as authorities investigate her for allegedly having sex with multiple clients and providing contraband, according to a state official.

“This is an active, criminal investigation,” Eldora Police Chief Nick Hassebrock confirmed.

Hassebrock declined to comment further, including if criminal charges are pending.

An investigation by the Iowa Appeals and Inspections was launched after a resident was found with a vape pen at the school one week ago. The resident informed staff it came from a therapist at the school who was also providing the contraband to as many as seven residents she was engaging in sexual acts with, the state official said. Most, if not all the residents involved are minors, they added.

The accused therapist was placed on administrative leave and was fired shortly after. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services released the following statement to WHO 13:

“The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently became aware of serious allegations regarding a staff member at the State Training School (STS) in Eldora and took immediate action to ensure the safety of students on campus. The employee was placed on administrative leave and local law enforcement officials were notified. The employee was subsequently terminated. STS staff have been working closely with law enforcement to support the ongoing investigation. Over the past few years we have overhauled STS operations to create a therapeutic environment to support the needs of our students and remain committed to their wellbeing. The safety and wellbeing of our students is our highest priority and we take these matters incredibly seriously. Due to privacy and confidentiality rules, HHS is unable to provide further details.” The primary purpose of the State Training School at Eldora is to provide a continuum of supervision and rehabilitation programs, which meet the needs of males adjudicated delinquent, in a manner consistent with public safety, according to the schools website. These services and programs individualize treatment and control the offender for his own benefit and the protection of society. Alex Carfrae, Public Information Officer, Iowa Department of Health and Human Services

