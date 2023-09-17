DES MOINES, Iowa- The 3rd Annual Greater Des Moines Women’s Half Marathon and 5K returned to the city on Sunday.

The Women’s Half Marathon and 5K courses started and finished at Court Avenue and 4th Street. Participants began the race at 7:30 AM.

The Half Marathon course went through Gray’s Lake. Ben Schelske and his sister, Kate, came to the Lake to support one of the runners.

While they were cheering her on, they spontaneously decided to cheer for everyone else who ran by, to help encourage them too.

“It feels good to make a difference for these women who are running and having such a strenuous battle with the race so if we’re able to cheer for them and get a smile on their face, it’s worth it,” Ben said.

Children from ages 5 to 15 were also encouraged to join parents or guardians on the race during the Hy-Vee KidsFit One Mile Fun Run.

The top three overall female race winners will be awarded either a Gold, Silver, or Bronze medal and the top three females in each age group will receive medals.