The Insiders Segment 1

Abortion rights and public education could be key issues in Democrat Deidre DeJear’s campaign against Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, according to Democratic strategist Jess Vanden Berg. While tax cuts and the state’s economic recovery could be big for Reynolds, according to former House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow.

The Insiders Segment 2

Chuck Grassley, a Republican, has served Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 1981. He has comfortably defeated Democratic challengers in the past. Why would 2022 be any different?

The Insiders Segment 3

Andrew Yang, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who competed in the Iowa Caucuses, is part of a new political party called Forward.

The Insiders Segment 4

Chris Hagenow and Jess Vanden Berg sit down for this week’s Insiders Quick 6.