The Reasons Behind Protests at Park Avenue Hy-Vee

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday, Des Moines Black Lives Matter protested at a Hy-Vee on SE 14th Street to support a former employee who says she experienced discrimination, sexual harassment, and says management is actively hiding positive COVID-19 cases in the store from its employees.

Jassma’ray Johnson, 19, quit her part-time job about a week and half ago, after working for Hy-Vee for three years. She says she was asked to take a handwritten sign off her register, which shared GoFundMe information for George Floyd’s family, but at the same time employees were allowed to wear “Make America Great Again” face masks.

In response, a Hy-Vee spokesperson said in a statement:

“Over the past several weeks, there have been many important conversations on race relations in America. In support of these conversations, Hy-Vee has committed to providing a $1 million donation and one million volunteer hours to organizations that support racial unity and equality.”

Currently Hy-Vee stores have banners on display which reiterate its $1 million commitment.

Announced on Juneteenth, Hy-Vee has donated $220,000 of its $1 million commitment. The organizations that received donations include:

Starts Right Here

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Page Education Foundation

Des Moines Black Lives Matter has not received any donations as a part of the company’s initiative.

Harassment and COVID-19

Johnson also says while on the job, she raised concerns about unwanted touching and rubbing from one of her managers, but it doesn’t seem that it was ever documented by management.

Johnson and R.J., a current employee of Hy-Vee, also raised concerns of the spread of COVID-19 at that store location, saying they believe at least seven employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but that the information is not being shared unless asked for.

Hy-Vee confirmed existing cases of COVID-19 but have not said how many. Tina Hoffman, a Hy-Vee spokeswoman, said in a statement to WHO 13:

“With regard to COVID, we have confirmed cases at that location. We have 7 people who are currently out ill – several of those employees are still waiting for confirmation of test results. All CDC and health department guidelines and sanitization procedures have been followed.”

“The safety of our customers and employees is a top priority. We have taken many steps to increase our safety measures during COVID-19, including: increased sanitization throughout the store; providing masks to our employees; installing Plexiglas at the check stations; implementing one-way aisles and one person per cart guidelines; and social distancing markers to name a few. A full list of these steps can be found on our website.”

In an internal document shared on social media, Hy-Vee said in response to the protest that Saturday, all employees working that day would receive time-and-a-half. The store also extended a 10 percent discount to any customers shopping at that location that day.

Johnson says instead the company should have been paying time-and-a-half to all of its workers during the pandemic, since they are essential. On March 25, Hy-Vee announced it would be paying employees a 10 percent bonus on all time worked from March 16 through April 12. The initiative was announced as an appreciation bonus for its front line workers, with the Park Avenue Hy-Vee store receiving $66,000. Johnson says after its distribution, the bonus wasn’t substantial and that employees should have received time-and-a-half instead.

Hoffman also said in a partial statement in response to the harassment and discrimination claims:

“We do not tolerate harassment or discrimination, and have a process at both the store and corporate level for employees to report any issue. While we cannot comment directly on any specific case, we have tried multiple times to speak with Jassma’ray “Jazzy” Johnson to discuss her situation but to no avail. This is apparent by her Facebook posts of the messages from our employees trying to connect with her.

Civic Engagement

Johnson says she had wanted to leave early for a city council meeting but instead got into an argument with a manager who told her she was “paid to work, not protest.” As a response, she was sent home early. R.J. also says he has been asked to not talk about his civic engagement while he is working.

Hy-Vee in the continued statement said:

“Other claims suggest she was “punished” for attending a protest, when in fact she was allowed to leave work early to attend the event.”

Outreach

In the same statement by Hy-Vee, the company says it is “disappointing” that Johnson took to social media to address her concerns versus addressing them with the company.

“Our attempts to understand and resolve Jassma’ray “Jazzy” Johnson’s specific issues have been unsuccessful as has any outreach to the Black Lives Matter Iowa group.”

Johnson says she has had multiple conversations with management over ongoing issues at her job, but since no action was taken she decided to quit. She also says it wasn’t until after she quit that the company showed interest in sitting down and speaking with her.