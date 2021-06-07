‘The pandemic is not over’: Health officials remind Iowans to take proper health precautions

DES MOINES, Iowa — While COVID-19 cases are declining across the state, local health experts believe Iowans should not let their guard down.

An infectious disease doctor at Iowa Methodist Medical Center said only 50% of Iowans are fully vaccinated, so people should still be safe before ditching their masks.

“If people go out and [they] are not quite sure [if] everyone is vaccinated, we [could] start having more cases of COVID,” said Dr. Leyla Best. “That could lead to another wave [of] COVID infections.”

According to a map from state and county health departments as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50% of Dallas County residents have received both doses of the vaccine. According to the data, it is the only county with a 50% vaccination rate.

“We know that people don’t need to wear a mask outdoors, but again, if you think of a farmers’ market or you think of somewhere where you’re more close in outdoor spaces [and] you’re not fully vaccinated, you need to social distance,” said Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis.

The Polk County Health Department is also offering a drive-through clinic for anyone who wants to get the dose of the vaccine. Click here for vaccine times in Polk County.