DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is adding lines to all of its public tennis courts that will allow people to use them for pickleball as well.

Over the past few years, pickleball has soared in popularity, and now the city is painting the lines needed to play pickleball on all of the 41 public courts.

Jenny Richmond, the Assistant Director of Des Moines Parks and Recreation, said that adding lines to the existing tennis courts is a low-cost way to increase the city’s offerings to the public.

“We’re always looking for ways to maximize what we already have in place, look at new programming, fresh ideas, and also meet some of the trends and growth that our patrons are really looking forward to. And pickleball is for sure one of those,” Richmond said.

The Parks and Rec Department also hosts adult pickleball leagues that are available for sign-up now. The public can also reserve a public court on the city’s website.

