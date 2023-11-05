MANNING, Iowa- Some people say it’s too early to start decorating for the holiday season, but the Market Place in Manning disagrees.

Every year, they host their Holiday Open House during the first weekend of November.

And the process of putting it on is lengthy. They start preparing for their Christmas Collection as early as January and then spend the summer months ticketing items.

The collection for the open house this year was put on display on Thursday November 2nd. And it was curated in creative displays like Enchanted Forest, Cabin Fever, Golden Hour, North Pole, and the Party People Collection.

People of all ages and from all over Iowa head to Manning for this weekend. Shoppers said it’s rare to see the parking lot on Main Street packed, but this weekend is an exception because of open house is a huge attraction.

Owner Jamie England said that she sees close to 1200 people visit her store in just the four days of the Open House.

“People love when we have it, because they like to find those fun new pieces before everybody else too. So honestly, we’ve always done it the first weekend of November and it’s always gone super super well for us. But we try to get them in the spirit too, so that they get more excited. And a lot of them come back even again after they start decorating and figure out what else they need,” said England.

Between the decorations, the live Christmas music, and the coffee bar inside the store, it already feels like the holiday season inside the Market Place.

The Holiday Open House wraps up today and the store will be open from 10AM to 3PM. The Market Place is located at 321 Main St in Manning.