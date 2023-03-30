DALLAS, TEXAS — At the age of 21, Caitlin Clark’s basketball career is starting to resemble folklore. The University of Iowa point guard has propelled her team to the Final Four on the strength of her impossibly deep shots and impeccably timed passes into the post.

Television ratings and ticket prices for Women’s Tournament games are soaring and Clark is being credited with fueling the popularity. On Thursday in Dallas she added another impressive trophy to her awards list, maintaining her humility and sense of humor at the ceremony.

Keith Murphy is traveling with the Hawkeye Women in Dallas and has more.