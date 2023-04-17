JOHNSTON, Iowa — The City of Johnston is starting a soil quality restoration program for residents thanks to help from a $125,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The city will help pay to aerate residents’ lawns and spread a grass seed compost mixture as part of the program.

The city will cover half of the project’s price up to $1,500 and expects the soil quality restoration program to reduce costs for residents by 10% to 15%.

Clayton Ender, the Johnston City Planner, said that the SQR program has multiple benefits for the community.

“On an environmental benefit perspective, it improves water quality by promoting water to infiltrate into our ground, and then from a visual aesthetic perspective residents should be able to expect greener grass that will require less irrigation and less fertilizers over the course of the growing season to maintain,” Ender said.

To learn more about the soil quality restoration program and get a quote visit the city of Johnston’s website.