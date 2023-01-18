IOWA — The 2023 Iowa legislative session is off to a fast start with Governor Reynolds’ private school voucher program quickly moving through the Republican-controlled House and Senate.

Dave Price was joined on Sunday, January 15th by Mike Owen, Deputy Director of Common Good Iowa, and Chris Hagenow, President of Iowans for Tax Relief, to discuss the voucher bills.

The Republican majorities in the House and Senate are both looking for further ways to cut taxes in Iowa. Hagenow and Owen continued that discussion with Dave Price.

Governor Kim Reynolds is looking to slash the size of state government and eliminate a number of people who report to her by combining current services and departments. Dave Price looks back on a historic precedent and what the governor’s proposed cuts could mean.

Finally, Dave has a few final rapid-fire questions in the Quick Six.