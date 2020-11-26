The Hall DSM Hands Out Free Thanksgiving Meals

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – No one should ever go hungry, especially on Thanksgiving. That’s why The Hall DSM opened its doors on the holiday to hand out free meals.

“The number of people that cannot afford to feed themselves is actually gone up since this pandemic started and it has not subsided,” Nick Kuhn, managing partner of The Hall DSM, said. “So, combine that with the fact that no one’s really traveling, which means there’s going to be a lot of people alone for Thanksgiving. So we thought let’s just open the place up.”

Even during a time when the food and beverage industry is hurting, Kuhn decided to give back.

“Helping is what we do,” Kuhn said. “Selling beer is secondary to what our primary mission is. Our primary mission is to help those in need, whether it be the homeless or the hungry.”

Kuhn is also the chairman of Justice League of Food. The non-profit organization prepared the meal which included turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Thanks to community donations, they had 300 meals to give away.

“It brings you to tears to be honest,” Kuhn said. “I mean, we live in a very generous community in the Des Moines metro. And that shows, whether it’s through volunteerism or just financial assistance to help us make the world a little better place.”

Any food they don’t give away on Thanksgiving will go to the Justice League of Food’s Community Meals Program.