DES MOINES, Iowa — The Garden Nightclub is moving to a new location in Des Moines.

The Garden Nightclub has served as a home for the LGBTQ community for more than three decades. The nightclub’s final night at the SE 4th Street location was this past weekend.

The Garden will move to 525 E. Grand Avenue in the East Village. That location is the former home of the House of Bricks.

An opening date for the new location has not yet been announced.