Iowa — A Pew Research Poll found that Iowans tend to be friends with folks who see the same as them politically. Only a small portion of Iowans say they have “a lot” of friends who support the OTHER presidential candidate.

Does that division among voters carry over to how our state is governed? Dan Winters sat down again with Jimmy Centers and Jessica Vanden Berg to discuss the state of political discourse in Iowa ahead of the 2020 election.