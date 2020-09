Iowa -- Rural Iowans are hoping for change when they cast their ballots as well this fall. But their issues of concern vary from those of urban Iowans.

Iowa farmers saw much of their crops destroyed by either derecho or drought in 2020. Those disasters hit as a trade war with China continues and the state's biofuels industry battles with the EPA over refinery waivers. Monica Madden talks with rural Iowans about the path forward they hope to find when they cast their votes.