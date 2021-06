OMAHA, NEBRASKA — WHO 13’s Justin Surrency is in Omaha this week, covering the Olympic Swim Trials where Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics will be chosen. The event is the culmination of a lifetime of work for swimmers from across the country – and the biggest test many have faced in their athletic careers.

On Thursday, Justin took a lyrical approach to his coverage, capturing the nerves of competition in his unique prose. Take a look and enjoy!