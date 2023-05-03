DES MOINES, Iowa — A new study shows the damage loneliness can cause, and while social media helps people stay in touch, it fails to create deep connections. The study found loneliness can be as dangerous for your health as smoking.

George Clark, a counselor at DMACC Ankeny has conducted research about the effects of loneliness and said that the need for connection is an inherit human desire, even if you consider yourself an introvert.

Loneliness can be detrimental, and can lead to increased levels of depression and anxiety among people and can cause people to self medicate. It affects all ages, from students, to adults, to the elderly — no one is immune to the effects of loneliness.

While there is no easy answer to fix the feeling, Clark suggests getting comfortable with being uncomfortable.

“We’re creatures of habit, right? I mean if psychologists are right, somewhere between 75 to 80 percent of what you and I do day-to-day is out of habit. Moving outside of that is going to involve discomfort, and none of us are really excited about discomfort. That’s a huge challenge,” said Clark.

Our world makes it easy not to be uncomfortable. Between food delivery services like Uber Eats, online shopping via Amazon, and grocery pick up — there is a lot of room for comfort.

Clark suggests trying to find like-minded individuals to help ease the awkwardness of making a new friend.