DES MOINES, Iowa- A local non-profit organized the annual Back 2 School Bash at the John R. Grubb YMCA in Des Moines Sunday.

The event started 18 years ago when a group of undergraduate students at Drake University wanted to give back to the community. They organized the first Back 2 School Bash, where they helped 300 students in the metro get school supplies.

Now, their non-profit has grown. This year, they have help from over 50 community organizations and are sponsored by 20 local groups. As a result, thousands of students from around eight different school districts benefit from this event.

Aside from giving away school supplies, there will also be many activities for students to take part in. There will also be free hair cuts.

Deidre DeJear is one of the co-founders of the non-profit. She says that she watched the event grow over the years with the help of the community’s involvement.

“When we talk about true collaboration, this is what it looks like when a community comes together for the specific purpose to achieve a goal. And we can overcome challenges any day out of the week, but when we come together, man, it makes for a really, really good picture and an awesome experience for our community,” says DeJear.

Doors at the YMCA in the northside of Des Moines will open at 2pm, and they will be giving out supplies until they run out.