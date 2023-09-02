DES MOINES, Iowa — The 18th Annual Sleepy Hollow Renaissance Faire is back in the Metro for three weekends.

The Faire starts the weekend of September 2nd and will end the weekend of September 17th. For the first weekend, gates are open from 9 AM to 5 PM. Hours for the second and third weekend are scheduled for 10 AM to 6 PM, but may be subject to change due to weather.

During Labor Day Weekend, fun activities and shows are planned for spectators, including the Regalia International Birds of Prey, a comedy show called Bess and Marley from England, and JoustEvolution, where they’ll showcase the most prominent medieval activity.

Shannon Cole of the Regalia International Birds of Prey said that they have three shows every day and will display a different variety of birds every weekend. Audience members will get to learn about each species of bird and how they’re important for conservation.

Another show that fairgoers can attend is the Cockatoo Encounter. Logan Jimenez is hosting the performance and he will showcase four birds, including two Umbrella Cockatoos and two Molokan Cockatoos. He says that each show is different and entirely up to the birds.

One ticket will last for the entire weekend. Tickets are $20 for attendees 13 or older and can be purchased at the gate or online. Online tickets come with free parking. Tickets are free for anyone 12 or under.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Sleepy Hallow Renaissance Faire website here.