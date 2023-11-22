DES MOINES, IOWA — Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here at WHO 13! We’re taking a break from mid-day news on Thursday. Here’s the full lineup from NBC and WHO 13 from the parade through the football game and the evening news.

Thanksgiving Day

8:30AM – Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Noon – National Dog Show

2PM – Thanksgiving Day Parade Rebroadcast

5PM – WHO 13 News at 5

5:30PM – NBC Nightly News

6PM – WHO 13 News at 6

6:30PM – Wheel of Fortune

Thanksgiving Night

7PM – Sunday Night Football – Thanksgiving Edition San Francisco 49ers as Seattle Seahawks

10:30PM – WHO 13 News