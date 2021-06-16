Test Iowa ending by mid-July

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public at the Iowa Events Center parking lot in Des Moines on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The tests were done by appointment only. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP )

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health says it plans to start closing its Test Iowa sites across the state beginning next week. The testing program was launched in April 2020 as the pandemic reached its first peak in the state. More than 2.1 million tests have been conducted at the sites since then. The number of tests per day has waned as the pandemic hopefully comes to an end.

IDPH says these will be the final dates for each of the sites in the state:

Council Bluffs – June 23rd

Cedar Rapids – June 24th

Waterloo – June 25th

Des Moines – July 16th

Davenport – July 16th

IDPH says it is working with the State Hygienic Lab to provide free at-home test kits to Iowans after the test sites close. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks, IDPH says.