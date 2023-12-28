WCIA — Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. is suspended from all team activities after the senior All-American candidate was charged with rape in Kansas.

The alleged incident occurred back in September when Shannon Jr. was visiting Lawrence for the Illinois football game. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday by the Douglas County District Attorney. Shannon Jr. turned himself into authorities Thursday, where he posted bail and returned to Champaign, per a release from the school.

“The University and DIA have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”

According to the school, Shannon Jr. was not in Lawrence on official University business, nor was he a member of the University’s travel party for football. DIA and Urbana campus officials have been aware of a Lawrence police investigation into Shannon since late September but, until Wednesday, had yet to receive actionable information. Shannon’s arrest triggers the DIA student-athlete misconduct policy. Under that policy, Shannon has been immediately suspended from all team activities. Any change to Shannon’s status will be communicated in a timely manner.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman will be available to the media on Friday evening before Illinois faces Fairleigh Dickinson at 8 p.m. at State Farm Center.