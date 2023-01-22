DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Drake neighborhood Sunday night and left tenants in two units displaced.

At around 7:40 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2600 block of Cottage Grove Ave. When fire crews arrived they discovered light smoke coming from the building.

Once firefighters entered the building they found heavy black smoke and flames inside. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

No injuries were reported during the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.