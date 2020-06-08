Tenant Claims he Was Evicted for Joining Protests in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines business owner claims that his landlord evicted him because he took part in a protest last weekend. The exchange was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

We got kicked out from our business office space by our landlord cuz he saw us on the news peacefully protesting.Violating our 1st amendment rights and the lease. Please share this video! When other people protest for haircuts, it’s great! But when I protest peaceful it’s bad!! pic.twitter.com/PuGkC3QMmA — Jeremiah Johnson (@jeremiah_miah11) June 6, 2020

Exodus Bargblor, the tenant in the video, rented space from David Harkin for his sports merchandise business, Stylent Brands. Bargblor said they were behind on rental payments due to lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, but settled on a lower number in the interim.

“But right now with everything stopped, it cost us,” Bargblor said. “We’re not making any revenue. But we’ll work with you and will pay you back. We came to an agreement. He was cool.”

He and his partners, Jeremiah Johnson and Xavi Fonceca, participated in the Merle Hay protests last Sunday. Bargblor said their only intention was to be peaceful, and that they did not participate in the looting or violence that occurred.

These were the pictures he saw on the news that made him think we were doing criminal acts. I’ll never support looting because I own small businesses in the U.S and back home in my country Liberia. I’ll always stand up for what’s right regardless of what a rich guy thinks pic.twitter.com/AqlaO4zYp7 — Jeremiah Johnson (@jeremiah_miah11) June 7, 2020

Harkin said he saw Bargblor pointing to his Stylent shirt on live television and thought that display was a poor decision.

‘That’s not the way you advertise your business,” he said in an interview with WHO 13. The Twitter video shows the two arguing over this and Bargblor’s decision to participate in the protests. Harkin said he has no problem with peaceful protesting, but he did not want to be associated with any violence that occurred.

“He said he wants me out immediately because he does not approve of me protesting and I don’t have the rights to protest because I’m not an American citizen,” Bargblor told WHO 13.

According to emails Bargblor shared with WHO 13, Harkin corresponded with an attorney representing Johnson. Harkin detailed reasons he was terminating the rental agreement and also referenced the protests. It read in part:

My clients and tenants called me the next day and said they also saw Exodus on TV. They were sure it was him. It lessens the reputation of my business when my customers see this type of display which I have worked 25 years for in Des Moines.

Harkin said the video was taken out of context and that the eviction has nothing to do with the group’s participation in the protests, but rather an accumulation of several transgressions.

“Pay your rent. Pay your electric bill. Don’t have people come into my office when they’re not allowed,” he said.

The landlord also said he had seen Bargblor and his staff not practicing social distancing in his building, which concerned him. Bargblor said after Harkin raised those concerns, he tried to limit staff coming in the building.

In that same email, Harkin goes on to say, “We live in a day and age where people demand rights who have never earned anything or done anything to deserve them … let alone respect.”

WHO 13 has not corroborated the emails with Harkin yet.

Harkin told WHO 13 he gave the group a two week’s notice — before the protests — that he would be terminating their lease agreement and they needed to leave. He said he can terminate their lease at any time according to the agreement.

Bargblor and his partners moved out Saturday after the altercation with Harkin and plan to take legal action.