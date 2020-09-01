Ten More Iowa Counties Approved for FEMA Individual Assistance

Pieces of the Buccaneer Arena roof litter the parking lot after a strong thunderstorm with high winds blew through the Des Moines metro on Monday, Aug. 10. 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ten additional counties impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho have been approved for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Tuesday.

The ten counties approved are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama. Disaster-affected homeowners, renters and businesses in these counties can apply for assistance with housing, personal property replacement and medical expenses. The ten counties join Linn County, which was was approved for the Individual Assistance Program on Aug. 20.

Residents in the 11 counties approved for the Individual Assistance Program may apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. TTY users can call 800-462-7585.

Back on Aug. 16, Reynolds originally requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration include individual assistance for 27 counties. Sixteen of those counties were determined to not have sufficient damage to be approved for the Individual Assistance Program, according to the press release.

In addition, the governor’s office also announced Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Keokuk, and Washington counties will be submitted for approval for Public Assistance Program funding. If approved, these counties will join 16 other counties already approved for the program. Public assistance funding provides support for public entities and select nonprofits.