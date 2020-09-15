Temporary FEMA Center Opens in Marshalltown to Help Derecho Victims

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Federal Emergency Management Administration has extended its resources to central Iowa. A second disaster center was opened in Marshalltown Tuesday morning.

FEMA spokesperson John Mills says, “FEMA worked with the state to get this disaster recovery center open temporarily to provide just some additional assistance to people to help them move their FEMA application along and try to get some grant money approved for them.”

Mills says the Marshalltown location is a temporary center. It’s located right behind the Marshalltown VA clinic and will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. until further notice.

According to Mills, workers at the center can help Iowans get their FEMA application processed but anyone who is stopping by will need to bring the proper documentation.



“You’ll be asked for a Social Security number of one member of the household, the address of your damaged property, an address where you can get mail if you’ve had to relocate,” says Mills.

FEMA has already approved more than $4 million in individual assistance grants. It is working with the state to open a second disaster center in Story County, but nothing official has been announced yet.