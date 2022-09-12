DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer’s transition into fall means more comfortable nights to spend outside. A new experience at Water Works Park now allows patrons to take in the cool sunsets with a warm pretzel and a cold beer.

The Des Moines Biergarten opened adjacent to the Lauridsen Amphitheatre on Labor Day Weekend and will remain in place until the end of October. True to its name, the establishment serves German beer and bratwurst.

Owner Alec Davis said the beer gardens of Milwaukee inspired him and he hoped to replicate the experience in Des Moines.

“We reached out to Water Works with the idea,” Davis said. “They were down for it, and we sprinted to get it open in time to enjoy this September weather.”

Davis drove all the way to Florida to buy the mobile beer truck necessary for the beer garden. He says he’s ecstatic with how the concept came together in such a short time.

“I look at it as a community space more than anything else,” Davis said. “How do we get people of all ages from all over the city to come together? We want them to enjoy the park, have a good beer and a bratwurst, and spend time together in this relaxed environment with the weather we’re having.”

The Des Moines Biergarten will be open Wednesday through Sunday until October ends. Part of the money from every purchase will go to the Water Works Park Foundation.