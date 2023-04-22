DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ historic Masonic Temple is well into its second life as a theater and event venue. The building is shining brighter than ever after its remodeled event space opened this weekend.

The Temple for the Performing Arts on 10th & Locust cut the ribbon on its top-floor ballroom with an open house Friday evening. The event space will host fancy gatherings such as weddings and dinners.

The building converted into the Temple for the Performing Arts in 2002. The building itself opened in 1913 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.