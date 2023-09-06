DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report from the Society of Family Planning shows telemedicine abortions have risen ten percent from April 2022 to March 2023.

While abortions in Iowa declined, overall, after federal protections for abortions were overturned, those seeking abortions in the state increased from over 5% in April 2022 to 15.4% in March 2023.

While telemedicine abortions in Iowa do require patients to enter a health center, Planned Parenthood said these abortions allow for faster care and less travel for patients, specifically for those in rural areas.

Yet, anti-abortion organizations are concerned about safety issues surrounding abortion pills following a lawsuit that was filed against the 2000 FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

“It’s unfortunate, because a chemical abortion is four times more dangerous than a surgical abortion. In fact, so dangerous that there is a current lawsuit being filed against the FDA because these chemical abortion pills are so dangerous. So, we want to educate these women that it is a dangerous drug and they really should think twice before opting to inject this into their system,” said Maggie DeWitte, Executive Director of Pulse Life Advocates.

DeWitte also said telemedicine abortions leaves the patient on their own.

Planned Parenthood said those undergoing medical abortions often surround themselves with family or friends, and that the care they receive is no different from if they were working with a provider in person.

“Iowa was the first place where telemedicine abortion was done, and there is tons and tons of evidence to show that it is just as safe to access medication abortion via telemedicine as it is being in the presence of a provider. So, there is nothing different about this care based on where a patient is located. I mean there are decades of evidence that indicates that medication abortion is safe, the complication rate of medication abortions is less than one percent. It’s safer than most dental extractions, colonoscopies, it is a very similar safety record to that,” said Dr. Sarah Traxler, Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Currently, abortion is legal in Iowa up to 21 weeks and six days of pregnancy.

To review the original report, click here.