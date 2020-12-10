Two Teens Shot in East Side Des Moines Home Invasion

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say two 17-year-olds were shot during a home invasion around noon Thursday on Des Moines’ east side.

Sgt. Paul Parizek said the incident happened at a home in the 1400 block of E. 22nd Street. Police say the suspects forced entry into the home and several shots were fired, wounding two 17-year-old males inside. One was critically injured and the other suffered a serious injury.

Police say they are speaking with witnesses in the home, but many of them were sleeping at the time.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and don’t think the public is in any danger.

No information about possible suspects in the shooting has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will be updating it with more information as it becomes available.